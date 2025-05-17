SRT to begin testing KiHa trains 'before end of June'

A KiHA train donated by Japan.(Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will begin testing KiHa 40 and 48 diesel trains before the end of next month, as it plans to start deploying the second-hand trains from Japan on suburban feeder routes by year-end.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the donated trains have been modified to fit Thailand's narrow-gauge tracks. Out of 20 units that are being refurbished by the SRT, some will be ready for operations at the end of the year, he said.

The trains' engines, transmissions, brakes and other operating systems are currently undergoing thorough testing at the SRT's depot in Makkasan, Mr Veeris said, adding the tests are being carried out in accordance with accepted standards.

All components will be inspected once more before the trains are deployed on a test run, which the SRT expects to take place some time between the last week of May and the end of June, he said.

Once the systems tests are completed, the trains' interiors will be upgraded to modern standards, which would further appeal to passengers. The seats, for instance, will be reupholstered with synthetic leather, which is more suited for suburban commuter services, Mr Veeris said. The toilets, meanwhile, will feature Western-style seats and waste-holding tanks.

Once all the interior work is done, the trains' exteriors will be repainted, although the SRT has yet to decide on the final colour scheme, he said.

Between four to six trains will be ready for a suburban feeder service later this year.

The remaining units will be gradually rolled out as soon as they are ready for service, Mr Veeris said. This will boost the number of trains in the SRT's fleet, which will help it meet the increasing demand for suburban passenger services, he said.