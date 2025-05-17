Phu Kradueng cable car 'not just about tourism'

Saran: Budget is for design and EIA

A Pheu Thai Party MP from Loei province said the proposed cable car to the top of Phu Kradueng is not solely intended to boost tourism, but also to support emergency operations and environmental management in the national park.

Saran Timsuwan, who represents Loei's Constituency 3, said the government has approved a 25.7-million-baht budget for the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration to design the project and conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

He denied that the budget would be spent on other plans, such as building roads or electric trams on the mountaintop.

"The cable car initiative has been under discussion for more than 30 years. The budget is strictly for design and EIA studies, nothing beyond that," said Mr Saran, responding to public criticism following an idea by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) to introduce small electric trams for tourists on Phu Kradueng's summit.

He said the cable car project is not being pursued simply to attract more tourists. Instead, it is a multifaceted development designed to aid in emergency response, waste management, and logistical support for park personnel.

"We've seen in the past that during forest fires, it's difficult to transport heavy equipment such as tractors to the summit. Often, the machinery must be dismantled and carried up by hand. A cable car would allow us to transport equipment and personnel swiftly and efficiently in emergency situations," Mr Saran said. He said the cable car would also alleviate the burden on porters and help manage waste disposal, which remains a challenge on the mountain.

The route, previously studied for environmental viability, has already been designed to minimise ecological disruption. Mr Saran said the DNP is aware of this route and recognises its potential to strike a balance between accessibility and conservation.

"The design must account for the placement and size of pylons, excavation depth, and foundation structures -- all of which must be carefully assessed during the EIA process," he added.

"Design and the EIA must proceed in parallel to ensure the cable car meets environmental standards and causes the least disruption possible."