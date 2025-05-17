Traffic gridlock on Bang Na-Trat amid continuous rain

Listen to this article

A bird's-eye view of Bang Na-Trat Road on Friday night. (Photo: @earthypanacotta)

Motorists on Friday evening experienced severe traffic congestion on Bang Na-Trat Road in Samut Prakan, which kept tens of kilometres of vehicles stationary for several hours after continuous rain.

The congestion reportedly occurred during rush hour at 5pm near kilometre marker 19 of the road, formerly known Theparat Road, in Bang Phli district.

A drone-equipped reporting team found both city-inbound and outbound sides packed with tens of kilometres of vehicles, including on other minor roads connected to the expressway. Some bus commuters were seen getting off to walk instead.

Pol Maj Gen Yutthachai Sudsaneh, traffic chief of Bang Phli station, said the jam was caused by heavy rain that continued throughout the day, leading to flooding in the area. The main affected area was from Megabangna Shopping Centre to Ratwinit Bangkaeo School, with many vehicles reportedly broken down, he added.

Traffic officers had to patrol in vehicles to shuttle students to the alley entrance, said Pol Col Adirek Thongkaemkaew, chief of Bang Kaew station.

He also called on the Department of Highways to install more pumps to speed up the draining of floodwater.

Vehicles wade through floodwater in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, on Friday. (Photo: TrafficproFM91)

Many motorists also shared their experiences online, complaining that they spent about six hours on the road from 5pm to 10pm.

On Saturday, the Facebook page of Bang Kaew police station posted that they were finding systematic solutions to address traffic and drainage issues. They asked netizens to share opinions, and the post received numerous comments and suggestions.