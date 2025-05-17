SAO's steel brand found at collapsed factory in Chon Buri

One of the steel bars branded 'Sky' has been found at the collapsed parts of the factory building in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri province, on Friday. (Photos: Akanat Promphan Facebook account)

Steel bars manufactured by the brand "Sky," used in the construction of the collapsed government building in Bangkok, were also found in the collapsed sections of a factory building in Chon Buri, according to Industry Minister Akanat Promphan.

The collapse occurred on Friday in Chon Buri's Phan Thong district, where extended walls on the second floor of the building fell, injuring one woman and damaging seven vehicles.

Upon inspection on Friday, Industry Minister Akanat posted on Facebook that the construction materials involved steel bars branded "Sky," produced by Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co. These included 20-millimetre deformed steel bars and 9mm round steel bars.

The initial report indicated that the building was leased by Cosmo Manufacturing (Thailand) Co Ltd from Amata Summit Ready Built Co Ltd and had been in operation for about three years, Mr Akanat said.

Xin Ke Yuan, registered in 2011 and owned primarily by nine Chinese nationals holding an 80% stake, was also the producer of substandard steel bars found in the collapsed 2.1-billion-baht State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok's Chatuchak district, which was triggered by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in central Myanmar on March 28.