Mild quake in Mae Hong Son

The Earthquake Observation Division marks the epicentre of the 2.0-magnitude earthquake in Pang Ma Pha district of Mae Hong Son province on Saturday morning.

An earthquake measuring 2.0 on the Richter scale was detected and felt in Pang Ma Pha district of Mae Hong Son province early Saturday morning.

The Earthquake Observation Division under the Meteorological Department reported that the quake occurred at 5.16am, with a depth of one kilometre.

The epicentre was in tambon Tham Lod of this northern province, which shares a border with Myanmar.

No casualties or damage were reported, but people in the area felt the quake.

Relevant agencies will assess the impact of the tremor.