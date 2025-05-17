Court detains disrobed abbot on embezzlement charges

Young female associate also held in connection with embezzlement of B300 million from temple

Listen to this article

Embezzlement suspect Yaem Inkrungkao, 70, formerly Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat of Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom, is taken to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The disrobed former abbot of Wat Rai Khing and a young female associate have been remanded in custody on charges of embezzling 300 million baht from the famous Buddhist temple in Nakhon Pathom.

Police brought Yaem Inkrungkao, 70, formerly Phra Thamma Wachiranuwat, to the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Saturday along with Aranyawan Wangthapan, 28, to seek approval to detain them.

The pair looked exhausted and stressed when they were escorted from police cells to a police van at about 10.30am. They declined to answer reporters’ questions.

The former abbot and the woman have been charged with embezzlement and malfeasance.

Police investigators opposed bail, saying that the case had caused huge losses and they might tamper with evidence. The court accepted the police request to detain them for 12 days.

Yaem did not apply for bail and was immediately taken to the Bangkok Remand Prison. Ms Aranyawan’s bail request was denied and she was taken to the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

Suspects in criminal cases in Thailand can be detained for up to seven 12-day periods, or 84 days, before prosecutors must file charges.

The former abbot turned himself in to Bangkok police on Thursday as officers were about to seek a warrant for his arrest for embezzling 300 million baht from temple funds to gamble online.

He was officially disrobed from the monkhood on Thursday night.

Aranyawan Wangthapan, 28, an associate of the disgraced former abbot, is taken to court. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Ms Aranyawan, who was alleged to have acted as a gambling broker for the abbot, was apprehended in Pattaya on Thursday and taken to the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok.

She had been arrested last year for alleged involvement with the Lagalaxy911 gambling website and was later released on bail.

Police said she was linked to three firms that had laundered money through the gambling website. They had more than 800 million baht in circulation over the past five months, investigators said.

During questioning, Ms Aranyawan admitted she had known the former abbot since she studied at Wat Rai Khing School, police said. She had first borrowed 40 million baht from him for investment in 2021. Since then, she said, she had frequently contacted him via phone and video calls.