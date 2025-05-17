Malaysian car racers rattle Hat Yai

Listen to this article

Modified cars with Malaysian licence plates are seen racing side by side in Hat Yai district of Songkhla province on Friday night. (Screenshot)

SONGKHLA - Residents of Hat Yai have complained about a group of Malaysian tourists causing a public nuisance at night by racing their cars with noisy engines on public roads.

The first incident was reported in Hat Yai city on the inbound side of Kanjanavanich Road on Friday night, where witnesses said many sedans were racing each other at high speed.

On the same night, residents in nearby tambon Kho Hong reported the same disturbance.

Local reporters saw six modified cars with Malaysian licence plates driving side by side in two rows of three each, in front of the Green Way Market in the city on Saturday around 1am. The vehicles blocked all lanes for other road users.

The cars were seen repeatedly driving and revving their engines in the area, waking nearby residents up, said reporters.

The drivers were believed to be Malaysian tourists who had travelled to the southern border district for the weekend.

Tourist police in Songkhla are reviewing surveillance videos to take legal action against the hot-rodders and have called on authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.