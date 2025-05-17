Newlywed busted with 5m meth pills

Police say Bangkok-bound convoy was linked to drug gang based in the Northeast

Listen to this article

Police arrest a 22-year-old newlywed accused of transporting more than 5 million methamphetamine pills from northeastern Thailand to Bangkok on Thursday. (Photos: Royal Thai Police)

Police who seized more than 5 million methamphetamine pills being transported to Bangkok from Prachin Buri province found out that one of the drivers was newly married.

Metropolitan Police on Saturday announced the arrest of a major northeastern narcotics gang member that had picked up a large haul of meth pills from Amnat Charoen and was attempting to move them to a waypoint in Pathum Thani, just outside of Bangkok.

A mole in the operation tipped off police that the haul was received on Tuesday and would be transported using a convoy of three cars, including two lookout vehicles.

The gang began their journey in Si Maha Phot district of Prachin Buri on Thursday but were quickly spotted by waiting officers. Noticing authorities, the caravan attempted to speed off, but the carrier vehicle collided with a police car, leading to the arrest of its driver, a 22-year-old identified only as Men.

The lookout cars were able to get away.

In Men’s sedan, officers found 5.14 million speed pills packaged in black bags. He was charged with the transport of Category 1 narcotics and unlicensed possession of a firearm after a 9mm handgun was found on him.

Questioned by police, the driver said he had been working with the gang for about six months, receiving 30,000 to 50,000 baht per trip. The suspect added that he had recently got married on May 3.

Authorities said the bust was in line with policy directive of the prime minister to rid the nation of narcotics networks, pointing out that the convoy was part of a major gang operating in the Northeast.