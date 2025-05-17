Bangkok remembers Black May 1992 events

‘The spirit of those heroes continues,’ governor says at memorial observance

A plaque commemorates Black May, also known as Bloody May, marking the protests and violent crackdown in Bangkok from May 17 to 19, 1992, at Suan Santiporn on Ratchadamnoen Road. (Screenshot)

A remembrance ceremony took place in Bangkok on Saturday, marking 33 years since the Black May events in 1992 that resulted in extensive violence against street demonstrators and the subsequent fall of the military-linked government that had come to power in the 1991 coup.

At the memorial in Suan Santiporn on Ratchadamnoen Road, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt laid a wreath and said that the annual observance aims to preserve the lessons learned from those who peacefully stood for freedom and justice.

He reflected on the sacrifices of people who lost their lives in May 1992, which showed “how the bravery of those committed to what is right can bring about real change, even at a personal cost”.

“Even after 33 years, the spirit of those heroes continues,” he added.

Mr Chadchart urged that their sacrifices serve as a powerful motivation for Thai society based on fairness, freedom and respect for the people’s will.

Other notable politicians who attended the event included Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, speaker of the House of Representatives; Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the opposition and the People’s Party; and Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Black May refers to the violent crackdown on demonstrators by the military-led government of 1992. Under the leadership of coup-maker and Prime Minister Gen Suchinda Kraprayoon, the regime violently suppressed the protests.

Official figures reported 44 deaths, 1,728 injuries and 38 missing persons, though it is believed the actual toll was higher.