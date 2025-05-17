Sri Lankans mark Buddha’s milestones

Listen to this article

The Sri Lankan Embassy celebrates Vesak — the three sacred milestones in the life of the Buddha - at the Rama IX Golden Jubilee Temple in Bangkok on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan Embassy on Saturday held an event to commemorate Vesak — the three sacred milestones in the life of the Buddha: his birth, enlightenment and death — at the Rama IX Golden Jubilee Temple in Bangkok.

The event also marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand, underscoring their enduring spiritual and cultural ties that are rooted in Theravada Buddhism.

Buddhism was introduced to Sri Lanka in the 3rd century BC, when Arahant Mahinda, son of the Indian Emperor Ashoka and a devoted monk, arrived on the island as part of a noble mission to spread the Dhamma beyond India.

Arahant Mahinda’s historic encounter with King Devanampiyatissa near Mihintale led to the monarch’s conversion, laying the foundation for the Theravada tradition in Sri Lanka.

Over the centuries, Buddhism has flourished across the island, shaping its cultural heritage, moral framework and national identity for more than two thousand years.

In his opening address, Venerable Phradevvajra Nyanakavi, assistant abbot of the Rama IX Golden Jubilee Temple, said Buddhism from Sri Lanka was introduced to southern Thailand — known at the time as the Srivijaya Kingdom — in the 3rd century BC.

Over time, he said, “Lanka-Wangsa” Buddhism, or Sri Lankan lineage Buddhism, became deeply embedded in Thai society.

He also highlighted a big moment in the religious exchange between the two countries, noting that during a period of colonial decline in Sri Lanka, King Sri Vijaya Rajasingha sent an envoy to King Borommakot of Ayutthaya, requesting the presence of Thai monks to help revive Buddhism on the island.

The Thai Sangha responded, he said, playing a vital role in restoring the religion — a contribution that Sri Lankans today recognise as the foundation of the “Siamwangsa” lineage.

“For over 800 years, Buddhism has served as a bridge of peace and mutual understanding between our two nations,” Phradevvajra said.

In recognition of this shared faith, the Sri Lankan Embassy organised the celebration with a range of activities designed to foster deeper people-to-people connections and strengthen religious and cultural bonds.

The event, attended by participants from both countries, began with a session of meditation and a Dhamma talk delivered by Phra Maha Jonas Ariyawangso of Wat Chak Daeng in Samut Prakan.

This was followed by a traditional almsgiving ceremony, where devotees had the opportunity to offer food to monks and engage in merit-making in accordance with Buddhist customs.

Later in the day, young attendees took part in a Vesak lantern-making workshop, encouraging creativity and cultural appreciation among the younger generation.

The celebration concluded with an evening lantern-lighting ceremony and a prayer session, symbolising the light of wisdom and peace.

In her remarks, Sri Lankan Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe said Vesak is the most sacred day in the Buddhist calendar, commemorating the Buddha’s birth, enlightenment and passing.

“As two Theravada Buddhist nations, Sri Lanka and Thailand share not only a common faith but also a deeply rooted relationship enriched by centuries of religious and cultural exchange,” she said.

“Today, as we celebrate Vesak, we are not just honouring our shared history but also reaffirming the spiritual path we walk together. May this occasion inspire us to deepen our practice, nurture inner peace and extend compassion across our homes, communities and borders.”