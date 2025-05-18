Thai fruit farmers urge govt to recruit K-pop sensation Lisa

Bountiful harvest: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra tries cutting durian fruit from a tree at an orchard in Chanthaburi's Tha Mai district on Saturday. Photo: Government House

Local fruit farmers have urged Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to enlist Thai K-pop sensation Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal in a campaign to promote Thai fruits to boost international sales.

During her visit to Chanthaburi province on Saturday, Ms Paetongtarn met fruit growers and entrepreneurs from the eastern region, who raised pressing concerns, including rising production costs, export delays and a shortage of labour. They focused on ways the government could help address these challenges.

One of the standout proposals was to invite Lisa to spearhead fruit promotion efforts. Farmers believe her international influence could help expand Thailand's fruit exports into new markets, particularly beyond China.

The move is expected to boost fruit exports to 500 billion baht annually, up from the current 200–300 billion baht.

The farmers also called for faster customs processing at border checkpoints, where shipments face delays of up to 12 days. They also sought clearer regulations to prevent the premature harvesting of durians, which affects both weight and quality. They urged the Ministry of Agriculture and provincial authorities to enforce stricter guidelines on this issue.

Labour shortages were another major concern. The farmers proposed extending work permits for migrant workers and letting them move between provinces for employment. They also sought a 100-million-baht compensation fund for durian growers and residents affected by wild elephant incursions.

In response, Ms Paetongtarn said the government is working with firms to buy surplus produce and reduce waste.

She also pledged to accelerate export procedures and confirmed the Ministry of Labour has been instructed to tackle the workforce shortfall in the agricultural sector.

She stressed the importance of research and development to improve product quality and competitiveness, citing the progress of neighbouring countries.

She said the cabinet is working on enhancing R&D across several key export categories.

Later in the day, she visited an exhibition booth run by the Young Smart Farmer group, where durians were being sold via livestream.

She also took part in initiatives aimed at controlling chemical residues in durians, planted a tree and joined a durian-cutting activity.