South in line for another round of cheap loans

Listen to this article

Yala: The government is preparing to propose a 15-billion-baht soft loan to the cabinet targeting businesses in the southern border provinces.

It's part of a broader effort to restore economic stability and promote access to fair credit in conflict-affected areas, says Justice Minister Pol Col Tawee Sodsong.

Pol Col Tawee was speaking at a seminar titled "Enhancing Transparency in Financial Systems and Effective Law Enforcement for Equitable Credit Access", held in Yala yesterday.

The event was organised by the House Commission on Consumer Protection to promote financial appropriate services for people in the Deep South. It was attended by local businesses, government agencies, academics, and the media.

Pol Col Tawee, also the leader of the Prachachart Party, said the ongoing unrest in Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and four districts in Songkhla has affected local businesses and investments.

The government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is preparing to extend and revise conditions of existing special southern soft loans, which are due to expire in June.

The move would grant a 15-billion-baht soft loan to participating financial institutions, both commercial banks and specialised financial institutions, which will then offer low-interest loans to businesses in the region.

"The goal is to ensure continued business operations, support debt restructuring, and improve financial resilience," said Pol Col Tawee.