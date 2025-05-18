Thai govt enforces rocket laws near airports

Spectators watch a bung fai, or home-made rocket, being launched at the annual bung fai competition in Phetchabun in May 2018. File photo

The government is enforcing laws on rocket launches near airports more aggressively during the annual Bun Bang Fai festival, warning violators of penalties up to five years in prison, a 200,000 baht fine, or both.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polpornklang said on Saturday the Ministry of Transport has instructed the Department of Airports to ensure public awareness of the risks posed by launching rockets, fireworks and sky lanterns in May and June, particularly in the Northeast, where the festival is popular.

Modern rockets now reach higher altitudes, posing serious risks to aircraft and public safety, he said.

Mr Karom said people must obtain prior approval from local authorities and notify nearby airports at least 7–15 working days in advance.

Applications must include detailed GPS coordinates and contact information for at least two coordinators.

Violations may result in severe penalties.

If launches cause aircraft damage or endanger flight safety, offenders could face life imprisonment, the death penalty, or fines of up to 800,000 baht under the Air Navigation Act, he said.