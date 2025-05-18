Police seize claw machines in Nakhon Si Thammarat over youth gambling fears

Claw machines are seen at a mall in Thailand. Authorities are cracking down on these machines, saying they mostly operate without licences and encourage gambling among youngsters. (Photo By Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat have launched a crackdown on coin-operated claw machines, citing concerns that the devices are luring schoolchildren into gambling-like behaviour and draining their pocket money, prompting complaints from parents.

The operation, led by officers from the provincial police and local administrative units, began in Muang district. Authorities targeted machines placed near schools and tutoring centres, particularly in areas frequented by students after class or on weekends. Many of the machines were found without proper permits or ownership identification.

Pol Lt Col Narakorn Iadchuay, deputy superintendent of Tha Sala Police Station, said the machines were being used without authorisation and may be classified as gambling devices under Thai law. Owners who come forward to reclaim the seized machines will face legal action.

Officials also raised concerns about the quality and legality of the prizes inside the machines, noting issues related to product safety standards and copyright infringement. The operation is expected to expand to other districts in the coming weeks.