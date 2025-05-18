Husband and wife shot dead outside home in Yala

(Photo: Facebook YalaToDay)

A husband and wife were shot dead while sitting outside their home in Yala’s Raman district on Saturday evening, in what police say may be linked to either a personal conflict or ongoing unrest in the region.

The shooting occurred on Saturday around 7.30pm in Moo 2, Ban Cho Bumae, Jakwa subdistrict. Police were alerted by the village protection unit (Chor Ror Bor) that unidentified gunmen had opened fire on two residents. Officers arrived to find Mr Buraeheng Silaru, 47, and Ms Sitimaliya Abdulloh, 46, both dead at the scene.

Mr Buraeheng was found lying in a pool of blood in front of the house, while his wife was discovered near a water well a short distance away. The couple lived at the residence where the attack took place. Police cordoned off the area and called in forensic teams, bomb disposal officers, and evidence specialists from Yala Provincial Police Region 10.

The bodies were transported to Raman Hospital for autopsy. Investigators are working to determine whether the killings were motivated by a personal dispute or were connected to the broader security situation in Thailand’s southern border provinces.