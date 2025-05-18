Foreign man sparks outrage after pit bulls kill pet dog in Pattaya

A foreign resident was photographed holding one of his pit bulls as the other sniffed the body of a local dog killed in an attack at a housing estate in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, sparking outrage and safety concerns among residents. (Photo supplied)

CHON BURI: Residents of a housing estate in Bang Lamung district have raised the alarm after their foreign neighbour allegedly allowed his two pit bulls to maul and kill a local dog, prompting fears for the safety of children and the elderly in the community.

The incident occurred in the Areeya housing estate in Moo 7, Nong Prue subdistrict, and has reportedly left locals shaken. According to eyewitnesses, the foreign man stood by and watched as his unleashed dogs attacked a local pet, making no attempt to intervene or take responsibility.

“My dog was running home like it always does, and he let those pit bulls come out and kill it. He just stood there, watching and didn’t try to stop his dogs,” said 60-year-old Kam Nuch-chimplee, known locally as “Aunt Chaem”, the dog's owner.

“It’s not the first time something like this has happened, but there’s been no real action so far.”

Another resident, 70-year-old Karntong Breaker, recounted a separate incident in which the same man allegedly threatened her transgender grandchild outside their home. “He used aggressive language and acted in a threatening way just because my grandchild was walking her dog,” she said.

Other villagers have also come forward, describing the foreign man as a source of repeated trouble. Supachai Wongmuangkam, 48, claimed that the man frequently disturbs the peace — getting drunk, fighting with security guards, and even setting off fireworks in the neighbourhood.

“We don’t feel safe anymore. Many dare not walk outside and are afraid to let their kids play outside because his dogs are never properly restrained,” Mr Supachai said.

Residents of the Areeya housing estate filed a complaint at Nong Prue police station on Saturday, urging police and concerned agencies to investigate the matter and implement clear measures to prevent further harm caused by the poorly-controlled animals. Many said they simply want their once-peaceful community back.