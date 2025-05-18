Maid arrested over B430m tax evasion at companies

Police from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrest a maid suspected of massive tax evasion in Chon Buri on Sunday. (Photo: CIB)

CHON BURI: A maid, 54, was arrested in this eastern province as she was suspected of taking part in tax evasion worth altogether about 430 million baht at several companies.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said on Sunday that the woman, identified only as Somboon, was arrested in the car park of an apartment buliding in tambon Surasak of Sri Racha district on Sunday.

According to the CIB, Ms Somboon was suspected of tax evasion by three companies.

The arrest was based on a case in which a shipping company had allegedly evaded taxes for years.

Officials found that the company had not issued tax invoices, paid wages in cash without relevant documents and declared unusually low sales. Officials told police that over the past five years, the company dodged value-added tax, and the evaded tax plus a fine were estimated at 186 million baht.

Ms Somboon told police that in 2015 she had worked as a maid at a company and her employer had asked her to sign documents which she had not read through.

Later she received a summons letter from police but discarded it. Police then sought a warrant for her arrest.