Police examine multiple bank accounts in abbot's B300m embezzlement case

Listen to this article

Yaem Inkrungkao, left, the then abbot of Wat Rai Khing temple, 70, surrendered at the Central Investigation Bureau in Bangkok last Thursday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police are examining numerous bank accounts belonging to Wat Rai Khing in Nakhon Pathom during their ongoing probe into its former abbot's alleged 300-million-baht embezzlement from the temple’s funds.

Pol Maj Gen Prasong Chalermpan, commander of anti-corruption division police, said on Sunday that more than 20 bank accounts were registered to the Buddhist temple, including the ad hoc accounts opened to receive donations and money from the sales of Buddha amulets and special events.

Police have already used seven accounts to back their charges against Yaem Inkrungkao, the commander said.

Mr Yaem surrendered to police last Thursday when he was the abbot of the famous Buddhist temple situated in Samphran district of Nakhon Pathom.

He was suspected of embezzling 300 million baht from the temple’s bank accounts and transferring the embezzled money to a woman suspect, allegedly for online gambling. He was defrocked on the same day.

According to Pol Maj Gen Prasong, about 300 million baht was transferred through many channels from the former abbot, 70, to the 28-year-old woman suspect Aranyawan Wangthapan from 2020 to 2024. It was reported that both knew each other when the woman was a young student at Wat Rai Khing School.

Of the 300 million, about 80 million baht was transferred from his accounts to the woman in 2023. In addition, more than 200 million baht was channelled to the woman through transfers and cash deposits at ATMs by a former monk.

Police set up an operations centre specifically to handle the embezzlement case at Police Academy in Samphran district, Nakhon Pathom.