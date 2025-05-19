Ministry warns of Mers threat

Thai-Muslims prepare to leave for the hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan in June 2023.

The Ministry of Public Health is urging Thais who are headed for Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage to exercise extra caution, following a recent outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) in the country that has claimed two lives to date.

Nine cases were detected in the country between March 1 and April 21, with at least two fatalities reported, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, said Mers is a disease that primarily affects the respiratory and digestive systems and symptoms may include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Severe cases can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death, particularly among individuals with chronic conditions.

Out of the nine recent cases in Saudi Arabia, eight were reported in Riyadh and one in Ha'il. Six of the Riyadh cases involved healthcare workers who contracted the virus while treating an infected patient. Four of them were asymptomatic, while two developed mild symptoms.

"The virus is transmitted to humans from camels, which are the primary vector of the disease.

"The exact mode of transmission is still unclear, but it may involve the consumption of unpasteurised camel milk or undercooked camel meat. Human-to-human transmission occurs through respiratory droplets or saliva of an infected individual," Dr Opas said.

Since the first cases of Mers were detected in 2012, there have been 2,627 confirmed cases across 27 countries, with 84% originating from Saudi Arabia. No cases have been reported outside the Middle East since 2019.

To protect Thai pilgrims during this year's Hajj -- which will take place from June 4 to 9 -- the ministry has sent a medical team to Saudi Arabia. This year, 6,603 pilgrims from Thailand will take part in the annual rite.

Pilgrims have been advised to avoid contact with camels and unnecessary visits to hospitals in outbreak areas as well as to wash their hands often, wear a mask and keep a distance from sick individuals.

According to Dr Opas, the pilgrims' health will be monitored by health authorities for 14 days after they return to Thailand.