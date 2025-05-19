Bangkokians are fattest Thais

More than 56% of people living in Bangkok suffer from abdominal obesity, putting them at greater risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) than those living in other provinces, said Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The minister unveiled the figures on Sunday during the launch of an NCD event in Bangkok to discuss why the capital’s residents are stricken with higher rates of diabetes, hypertension and cardiac disease, compared to people in other parts of the country.

A recent study showed 56.1% of people in Bangkok had abdominal obesity, compared to 39.4% nationwide. Some 12.5% of people in the capital were diagnosed with diabetes, while only 9.5% of people nationwide have diabetes.

The control of NCDs has become a public health agenda item, as they affect healthcare and one’s quality of life.