Police bike chase crash kills one officer, injures another

This police patrol motorcycle crashed during a road chase in Phitsanulok on Sunday night, killing the driver and severely injuring the passenger. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK - A police motorcycle chase ended in tragedy on Sunday night. The patrol bike crashed, killing one officer and seriously injuring the other.

The fatal crash occurred about 8pm near the Makro intersection on Boromtrailokanat Road, according to Pol Sub Lt Noppadon Maingam, an investigator at Muang Phitsanulok station.

The two officers were on a patrol bike and in pursuit of a suspect on a motorcycle. The police driver lost control and their Honda CBR ran off the road into the median strip and overturned.

Pol Sgt Thitikorn Dechanan was driving and Pol Sgt Apidet Yatha was riding pillion. Both sustained severe head injuries and abrasions. Emergency responders from Phitsanulok Rescue Foundation and Buddhachinaraj Hospital performed CPR at the scene before rushing them to hospital.

Despite all efforts to save him, Pol Sgt Apidet succumbed to his injuries about 10pm. Senior police officers have already visited the hospital and offered support and assistance to the victims' families.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera recordings to identify and locate the fugitive suspect and his motorcycle.