Renovations duo caught stealing from drunk tourists at pool villas

A screenshot from a security camera recording shows a suspect sneaking in to steal valuables while tourists are asleep after partying. (Photo supplied)

Two renovation workers have been arrested in Pattaya for sneaking into pool villas and stealing from intoxicated tourists while they slept.

Police have seized more than 100 stolen items, including luxury goods, electronics and foreign currency, with damage estimated in the hundreds of thousands of baht.

Pol Col Anek Sratongyu, chief of Pattaya police, and Pol Lt Col Arut Saphanon, deputy chief investigator, announced the arrest of Athip “Arm” Somluesaen, 31, and Kun, 22, a Cambodian national. The suspects had previously worked as contractors at the villas, giving them knowledge of the properties’ layouts and access points.

The arrests followed multiple complaints from Thai and foreign tourists in May, who reported missing valuables after parties at their rented villas. Security camera footage showed two men arriving on a motorcycle. Investigators traced them to a rented house in Soi Khao Makok, where a search uncovered a trove of stolen items, Pol Col Anek said.

Recovered items included luxury watches, Louis Vuitton bags, Nintendo consoles, mobile phones, ID cards, credit cards, and various foreign currencies. The suspects confessed to the thefts, saying they waited until tourists were drunk and asleep before entering the villas to steal.

They admitted to selling the stolen goods to fund daily expenses and drug use. Police have charged both men with theft and are continuing legal proceedings. Victims are being asked to present proof of ownership to reclaim their belongings.