Couple electrocuted in freak accident at Bangkok home

Police at the scene of the double electrocution in Bangkok's Nong Chok district on Sunday. (Photo: มาดูหนังกันต์)

A married couple were tragically electrocuted at their home in Nong Chok district of Bangkok on Sunday.

Their bodies were found by neighbours, who called police.

Investigators sent to the scene reported the husband’s body had burn marks on his back and the wife visible burns on both hands and knees.

The couple lying on a sheet of wire mesh. A length of wire was lodged in a socket of a nearby power strip, and an angle grinder was found near the bodies.

Neighbours told police they had earlier heard the couple using the grinder, presumably to cut the wire mesh. They became worried after the house suddenly fell silent and there was no activity for a long time. They checked, and discovered the bodies.

Police suspected that the husband was using the grinder and that a piece of the steel mesh had snapped back and pierced the power strip, entering a socket and electrocuting the man. His wife had tried to help and also been electrocuted.

Their bodies were taken to Police General Hospital for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.