Phu Chi Fa park reopens after gang clashes in nearby Laos

Listen to this article

Tourists flock to the top of Phu Chi Fa mountain in Thoeng district of Chiang Rai to catch the sunrise. (Bangkok Post file photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Phu Chi Fa National Park in Chiang Rai reopened to visitors on Monday after being shut because of armed clashes along the nearby border inside Laos, park chief Thanitpong Ratanapol said.

The park was closed on May 5 following an urgent warning from Wiang Kaen district office that stray bullets were landing inside Thailand during fighting between two groups in Bokeo province of Laos.

Reports said the sound of giunfire was cleary heard by local residents, beginning late in the morning of May 3. A house on the Thai side was confirmed hit by a bullet, the park announcement said.

Lao authorities initially reported that about seven armed men had attacked four army guard posts near the border, killing three soldiers.

A source on May 15 said some of the attackers were arrested and taken to the capital, Vientiane.

The motive of the attack had not been confirmed, but most media said it stemmed from a conflict of interest between the Lao military and drug networks.

On Sunday, the park announced it would reopen on Monday because the situation along the border had returned to normal. Park officials would continue to closely monitor the situation, to ensure public safety.

Phu Chi Fa spans tambon Por in Wiang Kaen district and tambon Tubtao in Thoeng district and is known for the beautiful sunrises seen from the mountain top. It has been upgraded from forest park to national park status, but the official Royal Gazette announcement is still pending.