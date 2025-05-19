Free test rides on monorail extension to Lake Muang Thong Thani

Listen to this article

The Pink Line monorail train. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A month of test runs will begin on the new monorail route linking the Pink Line and Muang Thong Thani on Tuesday, and Bangkok commuters can ride for free

The operator, Northern Bangkok Monorail Co, said it will begin test runs on the extension from Muang Thong Thani to Lake Muang Thong Thani on May 20, continuing until June 16. During this period, passengers will not be charged.

The extension will operate from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and 6am to 11pm on weekends and public holidays.

The new three-kilometre route has two stations - Impact Muang Thong Thani and Lake Muang Thong Thani. The operator and its concession owner, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, expect the line to ease traffic gridlock at Muang Thong Thani, especially during concerts and exhibitions.

Easier access would also bring more events to the arenas, it added.

The line extension branches out from the main Pink Line at Muang Thong Thani station on Chaengwattana Road.