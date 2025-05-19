Frantic rescue: Worker plummets into deep excavation hole

Listen to this article

Rescuers rush to aid a worker who fell into this 19-metre-deep hole at the MRT Orange Line construction site near soi Lan Luang 6 in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, Bangkok, on Monday. (screenshot)

Rescuers were digging frantically to save a worker who fell into a 19-metre hole at the Orange Line railway construction site near soi Lan Luang 6 in Bangkok on Monday.

The accident occurred about noon on Lan Luang Road in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, according to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

A witness, identified as Chart, 41, said about eight people were working at the scene. The victim, reported to be from Si Sa Ket, was tightening a nut on a machine near the excavated hole.

The sandy soil he was standing on collapsed into the hole, taking him with it. The hole was about 19 metres deep. Television news reports showed the hole was filling with water.

Rescuers, assisted by volunteers, were using excavating equipment to reach the victim, and pumps to drain the water.

A rescuer who rappelled into the hole told reporters he had felt around and was unable to find anything at a depth of 19 metres. The worker might be buried even deeper, he said.

An ambulance was on standby at the scene. The trapped worker's family had also arrived there. They were waiting, hoping for a "miracle".

The accident occured at the excavation site for Lan Luang train station, part of the Orange Line between Bang Khun Non and Thailand Cultural Centre, according to the Mass Rapid Transit Authotity of Thailand.