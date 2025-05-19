New overpasses to ease traffic jams across Bangkok

The Transport Ministry is planning to construct new overpasses in and around Bangkok to help ease traffic congestion across the capital.

According to Phongkawin Jungrungreangkit, an adviser to the transport minister, the new overpasses will help enhance traffic flow in areas that are often plagued with traffic jams, especially during rush hour.

The projects, he said, will be overseen by the Department of Highways, as well as the Department of Rural Roads.

The Department of Highways said the construction of the Bang Khun Tian-Ekkachai section of Highway No.35 (Thon Buri-Pak Tor) will be completed next month. The section will be opened for a trial at the end of this year.

The Department of Highways is now working on the Chao Phraya River flyover No. 3901 and 3902, from Pathum Thani to Ayutthaya provinces, which are set to finish in August 2026.

It also said the flyover at the junction between highways No.3 and No.3256 in Samut Prakan will be done by February next year.

The Department of Rural Roads, meanwhile, is working on three flyovers in Bangkok's vicinity.

The projects include the 8.192-kilometre overpass from Bang Phli Yai to Bang Phli districts in Samut Prakan, which will be finished in December 2026.

Meanwhile, work on the flyover from Bang Bo district to Bang Sao Thong district in Samut Prakan province, which is divided into two sections of 6.5-km and 3.025-km, is set to finish in March 2027.