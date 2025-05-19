Woman with 'tummy ache' gives birth in petrol station toilet

Listen to this article

A coffee shop employee who said she did not know she was pregnant unexpectedly gave birth to a child in a Bangkok petrol station toilet on Monday, initially believing she was suffering nothing more than a stomach pain.

The newborn, a boy, was found alive in the toilet bowl, with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.

The woman gave birth around 12.15pm on Sunday at a petrol station near Soi Serithai 38 in Khan Na Yao district of Bangkok. The child was discovered by a member of the public, who instantly reported it.

Pol Lt Treenet Suwannang, an investigator at Bueng Kum police station, received the report. Pol Col Surapong Putkhao, the station superintendent, led the police team and rescuers to the service station's women’s restroom.

They found the baby boy alive in the toilet. Rescuers promptly took charge of him.

Inquiries soon identified the mother, a 31-year-old who works in a nearby coffee shop. She was identified only as Ms A.

Ms A told police she had felt a severe abdominal pain and dizziness while at work, prompting her to visit the restroom. She was stunned when she realised she had given birth.

In a state of panic and near collapse, she fled the restroom and returned to the coffee shop to seek help.

She also said she had not been aware she was pregnant. Her menstrual cycle had continued regularly, as it had during her two previous pregnancies.

Ms A emphasised that she had no intention of abandoning the child. She had just momentarily panicked. The woman was taken to Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital for postpartum care, due to bleeding following delivery.

Both mother and child were receiving appropriate medical attention.

Police said the investigation would proceed in accordance with standard procedures.