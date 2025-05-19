Covid cases surge to 33k in Thailand, with 6k in Bangkok

Students arrive at Wat Ratchanatda School in Bangkok on Thursday as the 2024 academic year begins. All public schools are open unless there is severe hot weather, outbreaks of Covid-19 or high levels of PM2.5. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Covid-19 cases reported in Thailand spiked to 33,030 last week, with at least 6,000 cases in Bangkok, according to the Department of Disease Control.

The department reported 33,030 Covid-19 cases from May 11-17, double the number of more than 16,000 in the previous week.

Of those, 1,918 were hospitalised, while two were reported dead from the disease in Sukhothai and Kanchanaburi.

Bangkok had the highest number of patients at 6,290, followed by Chon Buri (2,573), Rayong (1,680), Nonthaburi (1,482), and Samut Prakan (1,442). Most of the infections were in those aged between 30 and 39.

Thira Woratanarat of the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, posted on his Facebook page on Monday that the report contradicted the Public Health Ministry statement that the situation is not concerning. He said Covid-19 cases had drastically increased for 11 consecutive weeks.

“If the situation remains this way, the number of cases reported in the following week will double. The outbreak will last for a long time, as it has been at a peak for at least three months now,” said Dr Thira.

Meanwhile, Loetluck Leelaruangsaeng, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Medical Service Department (MSD), said the city is now strengthening disease control measures among children at the beginning of the new semester.

Ms Loetluck said that MSD had ordered the hospitals to prepare doctors and equipment, including medicines, vaccines, and beds, to support treatment, especially for toddlers aged 0-4, elderly people, bedridden patients, and those with chronic diseases.

People are advised to wear a face mask and immediately use an ATK test kit when symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or fatigue occur.

People can receive a telemedicine service via the “BMA Doctor” application or call the MSD hotline at 1646 if they have any health concerns, said Ms Loetluck.

According to BMA Health Department director Pawinee Rungtonkit, the Office of Public Health Communicable Diseases will dispatch the Surveillance and Rapid Response Team to support and launch disease control measures at outbreak locations.

If more than five students are infected, the school must notify the department, said Ms Pawinee.