Suspected trafficker arrested with nearly 200,000 speed pills

Pol Lt Col Boonlert Wisetchan, centre, holds a press conference on drug suppression at his Border Patrol Police Division 24 in Muang district, Udon Thani, on Monday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

UDON THANI: A man was arrested in Ban Phue district of this northeastern province with nearly 200,000 speed pills allegedly supplied from Laos.

Pol Lt Col Boonlert Wisetchan, deputy chief of Border Patrol Police Division 24, said on Monday that an informant led police to house number 252 in Moo 9 village of tambon Klang Yai on Sunday, where police found two bags containing a total of 167,600 methamphetamine pills in a bedroom.

Later, police arrested suspected trafficker Thanakorn Prappan, 26, at a local noodle shop. He admitted that he lived at the house and possessed the speed pills for distribution.

Pol Lt Col Boonlert quoted Mr Thanakorn as saying that he had received the drug from a Lao woman named Pem. The woman hired him to deliver speed pills to buyers in Udon Thani and she placed orders via Facebook’s messaging system. She paid him with 12,000 speed pills per distribution.