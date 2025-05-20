Top firms lined up for talks on casinos

Listen to this article

More than four major foreign investors interested in investing in the government's entertainment complex project have scheduled meetings to discuss potential investments, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat revealed yesterday.

Following its previous discussion with Wynn Resorts, a global leader in integrated resort development, the government yesterday had a similar meeting with MGM Resorts, a global casino and entertainment business, he said.

Two more investors are expected to engage in talks soon, Mr Julapun said.

"We are now signalling clearly that we are open to discussions with investors, especially as we move forward with drafting legislation and seek to attract over 100 billion baht in investment," he said.

Listening to stakeholders from within the industry is essential to ensure Thailand's regulations meet global standards and align with investors' expectations, he said.

Other than casinos and entertainment complexes, the Thai government is also coordinating with investors in other related sectors such as sports venues and world-class shows, Mr Julapun said.

For its entertainment complex project in particular, he said, the government is not targeting small or unprepared investors due to concerns over regulatory enforcement, gambling addiction, and money laundering.

"Both Wynn and MGM Resorts share the same view as us," Mr Julapun said. "They are interested in investing in Thailand and believe our legal framework is quite solid, especially regarding money laundering and gambling regulation."

The government has made it clear to these potential investors that this is just an open consultation phase, while in the end, it will come down to a fair and transparent bidding process, he said.