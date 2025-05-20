Chinese exec arrest sought in SAO case

Listen to this article

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is seeking to arrest Wu Binglin, a Chinese executive of China Railway No.10 (Thailand), one of the companies involved in the construction of the now-collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building.

DSI spokesman Pol Maj Woranan Srilam stated that the Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant last Thursday for Mr Wu on charges of acting as a nominee under Section 36 of the Foreign Business Act BE 2542.

DSI investigators are tracking his whereabouts and have coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to detain him if he attempts to enter or leave the country. As of now, there is no confirmation that Mr Wu has left Thailand.

Investigators are also going over testimonies from 40 engineers affiliated with the PKW joint venture, whose names and signatures appear in project documents. Eight admitted to signing, while 30 claimed their signatures were forged.

The testimonies are being sorted as part of the nominee case and will be submitted to prosecutors by the end of this month.

Pol Maj Woranan said DSI investigators plan to hold a meeting this week or early next week as the detention period of four initial suspects, comprising three Thais and one Chinese national, who are board members of the company, will end soon.

Meanwhile, two final suspects in the case turned themselves in at Bang Sue Metropolitan Police Station yesterday. They are Pholdej Therdphithakvanij, board member of W and Associates Consultants Co Ltd, and Praneet Saengalangkarn, the company's legal representative.

Previously, arrest warrants were issued for 17 individuals. Fifteen had already turned themselves in and been taken into custody.

The two denied their involvement with the building collapse as they were responsible for the building's electrical and plumbing systems, and not the building's structure.

Their lawyer, Paruhas Mahawan, requested bail, saying the company had documentation confirming its limited responsibilities.