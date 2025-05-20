Ship busted with drugs 'not Thai'

A ship that was intercepted by the Indonesian navy off the coast of Sumatra with almost two tonnes of illegal drugs, with an estimated value of US$428 million (14 billion baht) last week was not registered in Thailand, despite bearing a Thai flag, according to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC)

At a briefing yesterday, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is the director of Thai-MECC, has been informed of the major trafficking attempt involving the ship Aungtoetoe99.

According to navy chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit and Thai-MECC spokesperson RAdm Chumpol Nakbua, the vessel bore a Thai flag when it was intercepted off the Riau Islands with a massive haul of methamphetamines and cocaine.

Initial reports from Indonesian media suggested the vessel was registered in Thailand, as it was captained by a Thai national, who was assisted by a crew of four Myanmar citizens.

The Indonesian navy said in a statement following the bust that the ship, along with its crew, was immediately taken to a navy base in Tanjung Balai Karimun.

None of the five crewmembers had any identification documents at the time of their arrest.

Mr Jirayu said investigators with the Thai-MECC couldn't find a vessel called Aungtoetoe99 in Thailand's fishing vessel database. As such, he said Thai-MECC is working with local and international shipping authorities to confirm where the ship was officially registered.

Authorities are also working to verify the identity of the captain, as the military's intelligence unit can't find the name he gave to Indonesian navy investigators -- Bowporn Kingkaew -- in the national registry, he said.

Mr Jirayu, citing a report from an Indonesian interpreter, said the captain claimed to have been born in Myanmar but had been living in Ranong for quite some time and held both Thai and Myanmar ID cards.

He added that the Royal Thai Embassy in Jakarta is coordinating with Indonesia's foreign ministry to ascertain the captain's nationality.