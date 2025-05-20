Chinese icebreaker makes rare visit

Listen to this article

The 'Xue Long 2' icebreaker is seen docked at Chuk Samet port in Chon Buri. The vessel was deployed in climate and nature exploration voyages to the South Pole, in which Thai researchers participated. VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB

The arrival of China's cutting-edge research icebreaker, Xue Long 2, at Chuk Samet Port in Sattahip yesterday marks a milestone for scientific collaboration between Thailand and China. The vessel's visit is expected to ignite curiosity and ambition among young Thai scientists, offering a glimpse into the exploration of Antarctica, one of Earth's last uncharted frontiers.

Originally scheduled to return to China by late May after departing Antarctica on April 20, Xue Long 2 made a special detour to Thailand from May 19 to 23 to commemorate two historic occasions: the 70th birthday of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic relations.

During its stay, the public will have a rare opportunity to tour the ship and learn about its role in over 40 polar research expeditions.

Capt Xiao Zhi Min said that Xue Long 2 is China's fourth polar research vessel and the first domestically built icebreaker, equipped with dual-direction icebreaking technology. This allows it to smash through ice up to 1.5 metres thick by striking, climbing over, and crushing frozen barriers in its path.

With a length of 122.5 metres, a width of 22.3 metres, and a displacement of 13,990 tonnes, the ship accommodates 49 crew members and 50 researchers. It supports a wide array of scientific missions, including climate change studies, glaciology and marine science, atmospheric and geological research, and environmental monitoring.

The vessel also plays a crucial logistical role, transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies to China's five Antarctic research stations: the Great Wall Station (established in 1985), Zhongshan Station (1989), Kunlun Station (2009), Taishan Camp (2014), and the newly established Qinling Station (2024).

Capt Xiao said these South Pole stations currently utilise a multi-energy clean power system combining wind, solar, hydrogen, and energy storage, supported by advanced environmental sensors. He emphasised the importance of global cooperation in understanding climate change's impact on polar ecosystems.

"We are grateful for Thailand's warm welcome. This visit strengthens our scientific partnership and fosters knowledge exchange in tackling climate challenges," Capt Xiao said.

Prof Pairash Thajchayapong, Secretary-General of the Princess Sirindhorn IT Foundation, described the visit as a symbol of enduring friendship and scientific progress. He noted that Princess Sirindhorn would tour the vessel today, followed by public access for technological demonstrations and learning opportunities. So far, he said, 17 Thai scientists have participated in polar research programs, with more collaborations expected to expand global scientific networks.

Prof Rawin Rawiwongse, president of the National Science Museum (NSM), said the ship's visit will serve as a powerful motivator for young scientists to engage in global scientific exploration.

NSM plans to organise exhibitions in Bangkok and Rayong to further educate the public about polar research.

Udomsak Darumas, a scientist from Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Science on board Xue Long 2, said he joined the expedition in March to research microplastics in Antarctic waters. His team analysed five tons of seawater, including sediment samples.

Preliminary results showed no evidence of microplastics, suggesting that Antarctica remains one of the last unpolluted regions on Earth. However, he said more extensive studies are needed to confirm these findings.

Reflecting on the expedition, Mr Udomsak encouraged young scientists to seek opportunities for immersive research experiences and broaden their horizons in dynamic and challenging environments.