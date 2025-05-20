Easing of alcohol laws 'will lead to more deaths'

The push to ease Thailand's tough alcohol laws might be welcome news to the nation's small- and medium-scale brewers, but it might not bode well for the country's already-high alcohol-related death figures, the Alcohol Watch Network warned.

The warning came as the government moved to ease restrictions on the production and sales of alcoholic beverages on May 13, which it said would allow smaller breweries to better compete in international markets and enhance the country's overall economic activity.

The changes were meant to streamline and simplify the licensing process to make it easier for small- to medium-sized producers to set up their operations. They will also pave the way for the establishment of community distilleries in rural areas, which the government said would improve economic activity in remote regions.

Microbrewers and craft beer producers can now distribute their products in kegs -- an option that was previously restricted and considered a major hurdle for small brewers trying to scale up operations.

Chuwit Chantaros, secretary of the Alcohol Watch Network, said these changes will increase the accessibility of alcoholic beverages, which in turn, will cause consumption rates to spike.

The rise of brand-new, independent alcohol brands will also attract more people to drink, he said.

"This could lead to a surge in road accidents and other alcohol-related incidents. Alcohol distributors' [lack of] ethics and responsibility are to blame for the country's high alcohol-related deaths," said Mr Chuwit.

Thailand's road traffic death rate was 25.4 per 100,000 in 2021, one of the highest in Asia and among upper-middle-income countries, according to data from the World Health Organization.

"Irresponsible sales have caused accidents which led to economic losses over 165 billion baht, or 1% of the country's gross domestic product," said Mr Chuwit.

"Policymakers must bear the responsibility for their decision, and also be aware of potential losses and consequences.

"The Alcohol Watch Network will advocate on behalf of the victims of alcohol-associated casualties regardless of how the alcohol sales policy unfolds in the future," said Mr Chuwit.