Toxic metals found in northern rivers spark health concerns

Authorities from the Chiang Mai Public Health Office and Chiang Mai Environmental and Pollution Control Office collect Kok River water samples for testing, revealing excessive levels of arsenic and lead. (Photo: Panumet Tanraksa)

High levels of arsenic and lead have been detected in the Sai River and parts of the Kok River in Chiang Rai province, raising concerns over water safety and potential health risks for local communities, according to a recent government report.

The Office of Environmental and Pollution Control Region 1 in Chiang Mai released findings from surface water quality tests conducted on in May 2025, at eight locations across tributaries feeding into the Kok, Mekong, and Sai rivers. While water samples from the Korn, Lao, and Sruay rivers met national safety standards, several sites near the Mekong and Sai rivers showed alarming levels of heavy metal contamination.

Two sampling points near the confluence of the Kok and Mekong rivers in Chiang Saen district revealed arsenic concentrations of 0.031 mg/L and 0.036 mg/L—well above the national limit of 0.01 mg/L. These findings suggest potential upstream pollution sources that may be affecting the broader Mekong River ecosystem.

More severe contamination was found in the Sai River, particularly in Mae Sai district. At Ban Hua Fai, lead levels reached 0.058 mg/l and arsenic 0.44 mg/l. At the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, lead was measured at 0.063 mg/l and arsenic at 0.45 mg/l. The highest contamination was recorded at Ban Pa Sang Ngam in Koh Chang subdistrict, where lead reached 0.066 mg/l and arsenic spiked to 0.49 mg/l.

Authorities have yet to confirm the source of the contamination, but environmental groups are urging immediate investigation and remediation efforts to protect public health and the environment.