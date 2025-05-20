Snakes released in condo hallway in protest against noisy dog

An angry resident released these two snakes in the corridor of no-pets condominium building in Bangkok, demanding that management take action against a neighbour with a noisy dog. (Photo: Akarapon Wanason's Facebook)

An annoyed resident of a Bangkok condominium building with a no-pets policy released two large snakes in the corridor as a warning to a neighbour who had been keeping a noisy dog for about two years while management ignored other residents' complaints.

The incident came to light when a video was shared on Facebook, showing the snakes slithering outside an apartment door.

The snakes' owner posted the video. He said he loved animals and was simply responding to his neighbour’s claim to also be an animal lover.

"Today I brought two. Tomorrow I’ll bring more. I could not carry the bigger one today," he said in the post.

The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of online reactions. Some users expressed concern over safety issues, while others criticised the condo management for having failed to act. One comment read, "If they fine only the snake owner, and not the dog owner, they might find snakes in their office next."

The condominium reportedly has a strict no-pets policy, but some residents do keep dogs and cats, causing noise disturbances. The man said he had filed complaints for years without any result and apologised to other neighbours not involved in the dispute.

Following the incident, the condo management fined the dog owner 10,000 baht for violating the pet ban and ordered the removal of the animals. The snake owner received a formal written warning and was also instructed to remove the snakes from the premises.