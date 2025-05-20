Paratrooper's chute collapses, saved by reserve

Listen to this article

A soldier's main parachute collapses during a practice jump on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Screenshot)

An army paratrooper escaped injury during a training exercise when his main parachute failed to open, forcing him to deploy his reserve chute just moments before landing.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm on Monday during the annual parachute drill for soldiers of the Sichon Special Warfare Camp in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The drill was held at the 4th Army’s airfield, adjacent to Somdet Phra Srinagarindra 84 Park.

Local journalist Thewan Ketkaew, 49, was jogging nearby and captured the moment on video.

He said there was a strong wind at the time, but the paratroopers were landing safely. Then one soldier’s parachute collapsed in mid-air, causing him to plummet towards the ground.

It appeared the soldier had fallen into a large pond, he said.

Rescuers launched a boat and began to search the pond for the soldier. They found only his parachute.

It was later confirmed that the soldier had cut free the faulty chute and successfully deployed his reserve, landing safely within army grounds not far from the drop zone.

The frightening incident ended without injury, much to the relief of the lucky soldier, his friends and commanding officers.

Quick thinking and sound training were credited with having averted a potential tragedy.