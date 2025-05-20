School principal transferred amid flag-raising storm

Students shelter under umbrellas provided by a thoughtful janitor as they raise the national flag during a storm at Ban Hin Kob school in Pathiu district, Chumphon province, on Friday last week. (Photo: Screen capture)

The school principal who forced students to hoist the national flag during a storm on the first day of the new term has been transferred to allow for a full investigation..

Jeeraporn Sanguansuchart, director of Ban Hin Kob school, has been reassigned to work at the Secondary Educational Service Area 2 office in Chumphon, Manager Online reported on Tuesday.

A panel has been set up to look into the issue. Her actions were deemed inappropriate, the report said.

The move came after Saksit Raethong, director of Area 2, met with about 100 parents of students at the school, which is in Pathiu district of Chumphon, on Monday.

Students' parents demanded the principal be moved out. They said they had previously complained about Ms Jeeraporn "over-punishing" students.

Ms Jeeraporn visited the parents of the three students at their homes on Monday and apologised. She gave each of them a gift basket and 1,000 baht cash during the home visits.

They later returned the gift baskets and cash she had given them, leaving them with Mr Saksit, according to Thairath Online.

Ms Jeeraporn on Friday morning last week forced three students to go outside and hoist the national flag while a storm was pounding the school. It was the first day of the new semester and she explained later she wanted to ensure everything was done right.

The three students were protected only by three umbrellas the school janitor thoughtfully provided, going out in the storm to deliver them himself.