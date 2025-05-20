Buried construction worker declared dead, search for body continues

Listen to this article

Rescuers continue the search for the missing worker's body on Tuesday at the Lan Luang train station construction site in Bangkok. (Photo: Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation)

A construction worker who fell into a deep excavation hole on Lan Luang Road in Bangkok was declared dead on Tuesday, as the search continued for his body.

The tragic accident occurred on Monday. Sarawut Chanthason, 33, from Si Sa Ket was carried down into a hole estimated at 19 to 23 metres deep as surface soil collapsed from under his feet.

He was working at the excavation site for Lan Luang train station in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, part of the Orange Line between Bang Khun Non and Thailand Cultural Centre.

The Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Tuesday that Sarawut was believed dead. He had been buried under a pile of dirt and water and without oxygen for more than 24 hours.

Family members were waiting at the site for his body to be recovered.

According to Thairath, Mr Sarawut had a girlfriend and they were planning marriage in about two years, after he had saved enough from his wages.

A team from Urban Search and Rescue of Thailand and volunteers were continuing the search for his body.

Sheet piling and bracing was being used to prevent more of the surrounding soil from sliding into the hole, and an augur to clear a way back down. The work had to be done carefully, so as not to damage the body, the office said. (continues below)

Sheet piling is placed in the hole to prevent more soil sliding into it. (Photo: Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation)

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the scene for an update on the operation, and any impact it might have on nearby residents.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand said the dead worker's family would receive full compensation, the mitigation office said.

The accident highlighted continuing public concern over safety at the many construction sites around Bangkok.