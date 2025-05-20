3 Cambodians arrested for illegal awning work

Listen to this article

Three Cambodians have been arrested in the border district of Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province for illegally working as awning installation contractors without proper permits, immigration police said on Tuesday.

Immigration police were responding to a complaint about foreign workers installing fabric awnings in front of a medical equipment store without Thai employers.

Officers found the three men using electric welding and drilling tools at the site, said Pol Col Napattarapong Supaporn, chief of Sa Kaeo Immigration.

One of the men, identified as Che Chut, 37, claimed to be the contractor and employer. The other two, Sambong Krim, 20, and For Ham, 35, were working as welders. All three held only Cambodian border passes, which allow short-term visits of up to seven days, and none had valid work permits.

Authorities charged the two workers under the Immigration Act and the Alien Working Act. They were taken to the Sa Kaeo Immigration detention facility before being handed over to Aranyaprathet police for legal proceedings.