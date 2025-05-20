Salon artist shocked by request to paint dead customer's nails

Sets of painted nails prepared by the salon artist for her dead customer. (Photo: Cher Ryn)

A Bangkok nail artist has shared a moving account of being asked to paint the nails of a woman who died in a road accident on the way to a scheduled appointment with her.

On May 19, Facebook user “Cher Ryn,” who operates a nail salon, posted a conversation with a person claiming to be a friend of a woman who had booked a session with her the night before but failed to keep it.

The friend told her the woman died in a traffic accident on the way to keep the appointment and asked if the artist would still paint her nails, but at a temple instead of at the salon.

According to the chat, the deceased woman had expressed a strong desire to have her nails done by that particular salon. “If I don’t go, I won’t be able to rest in peace,” she had reportedly said to her friend the night before her death.

After her death, her family claimed she had appeared in their dreams, insisting on using that specific nail artist and refusing all others.

The nail artist initially agreed to the change in venue, but backed off after learning she would be handling a corpse. She felt overwhelmed and emotionally unprepared for the experience.

The artist subsequently reported suffering anxiety and sleeplessness followig the conversation and said she would consult a doctor on how to manage the stress.

Cher Ryn said she did, however, prepare several sets of press-on nails with different designs for delivery to the family, who planned to apply them before the cremation.

“I don’t know if she’ll like them, but I gave it my all,” the artist wrote in a follow-up post.

She also refunded the deposit and asked that the money be used for merit-making on behalf of the deceased woman.

The dead customer's mother was said to be upset by the negative comments posted online. The family asked the public not to pass harsh judgment and to allow the young woman’s final wish to be fulfilled with dignity.

The artist later posted photos of the completed nail sets prepared for the funeral. The nails were sent via a delivery service, as she was too upset to attend in person, she said.

The family planned to apply the nails during the final rites, hoping it would help the deceased woman rest in peace.