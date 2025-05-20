Croatian arrested for running illegal tour business

Tour packages sold to foreign visitors in Chang Klan area of Chiang Mai

Police question a Croatian man about his unlicensed tour business in the Chang Khlan area of Chiang Mai, at his condominium in central Chiang Mai. (Photos: Chiangmai Report Facebook)

A Croatian man has been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly operating an unlicensed tour business catering to foreigners in Chiang Mai.

Authorities apprehended the suspect at a luxury condominium in the city centre and charged him with two offences.

The arrest followed an investigation by Tourist Police Division 2, as part of a crackdown on illegal tour operators and unlicensed guides.

The suspect, identified only as Mr Andre, was found to be selling tour packages without the required permits. Officers discovered that he had been offering the services to international visitors in the popular tourist district of Chang Khlan.

He faces charges of operating a tour business without a licence and working in Thailand without a valid work permit. Both offences carry heavy penalties, with the tour business violation alone subject to a maximum fine of 500,000 baht.

Authorities have handed the man over to investigators for further legal proceedings.