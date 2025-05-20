Defence volunteers warned regular routine makes them easy targets

Three volunteers killed, 2 wounded while on their daily run

Insurgents on two motorcycles caught on surveillance camera footage before they attacked five defence volunteers on their daily run, killing three and wounding two, in Mai Kaen district, Pattani province, on Monday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI - Defence volunteers have been advised to vary their daily routine, because a fixed schedule makes their movements predictable to insurgents looking for a target.

The warning was given by 4th Army chief Lt Gen Paisan Noosang on Tuesday.

He said defence volunteers should vary their routine, both while on duty and off duty, for their own safety.

Lt Gen Paisan's words of advice were offered after separatist insurgents opened fire at five defence volunteers on their regular evening run near their base in Mai Kaen district on Monday.

Three of the volunteers were killed and two were still being treated in hospital for their wounds.

They were about 400 metres from base when attacked about 5.30pm by four insurgents on two motorcycles. The shooters were riding pillion and both wearing women's clothing and hijabs.

Pattani police chief Pol Maj Gen Santhas Chueputtan said six spent cartridge shells were found at the scene, along with two live AK-47 rounds and a 9mm pistol cartridge.