It's happened again: Falling debris damages cars on Rama II

Listen to this article

This chunk of concrete hit the rear of a car, shattering the back window. (Photo: สุด คนึง)

Three more vehicles are reported to have been damaged by debris falling from the accident-prone expressway being built above Rama II Road, the main route south out of Bangkok.

The incidents reportedly occurred on May 19.

The driver of one vehicle posted a photo of the accident on Facebook on Monday and it went viral. The fallling concrete damaged the car roof and shattered the rear window, he said.

On the same day, two more vehicles travelling behind him were also hit by falling debris, resulting in similar damage. (continues below)

The rear car window shattered by falling debris from the expressway being built above Rama 2 Road. (Photo: สุด คนึง facebook)

One of the drivers told reporters he had been contacted by an expressway representative who accepted responsibility, but it remained unclear whether proper compensation would follow.

The driver said they were speaking to reporters in the hope of prompting better safety along the length of the expessway's construction.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand has reported over 2,500 construction-related incidents on this highway since 2019. That staggering number includes 143 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries, according to thecivilengineer.org website, an international information centre for civil engineers.