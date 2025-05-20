Korat teens win praise for saving schoolmate’s life

High school seniors put CPR training to good use to revive ninth-grader

A student takes turns with two other twelfth-graders at Surathampitak School in Nakhon Ratchasima to perform CPR on a ninth-grade student. The three students have won praise for saving the junior student’s life. (Screenshot from Workpoint TV 23)

Social media is abuzz with praise for three high-school seniors in Nakhon Ratchasima who performed CPR and saved a fellow student’s life.

The incident unfolded at about 9am on Monday at Surathampitak School when a ninth-grade student collapsed in the classroom. Classmates alerted teachers, and twelfth-graders Jirapat Srisawang (Tonkla), Kittiphop Khaisai (Prite) and Rattaphum Khajornsathit (Pun) rushed to help.

Finding their peer unresponsive and without a pulse, they retrieved an oxygen tank and performed cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Working in rotation, they administered chest compressions for over 30 minutes until the student regained vital signs and started breathing again. He was transported to Suranaree Camp Hospital, where he remains under close medical care in stable condition.

The three students, who underwent basic life-saving training and are active emergency response volunteers, said they felt proud that their skills were able to help in a crucial moment.

School principal Sarawut Chaemmuangpak praised the trio’s bravery and quick response, while stressing the importance of first aid education, particularly CPR training, which the school conducts regularly.

The incident drew widespread admiration online, underscoring the vital role of CPR skills in emergencies.