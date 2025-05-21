China-made sub deal decision looms

Listen to this article

Phumtham Wechayachai

The government expects to decide soon whether it will proceed with the submarine procurement project, says Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

He said he has gathered input and opinions from concerned parties, including the navy, China and Germany and believed it is sufficient to make a decision on the fate of the 13.5-billion-baht submarine scheme, possibly later this month or early June.

The submarine deal was signed under a government-to-government agreement with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co. Construction was reportedly halfway finished when it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then put on hold due to an engine issue.

The original deal signed in May 2017 stipulated a German-made diesel engine. However, the plan changed after Germany refused to sell the engine to China as it was designated a military/defence item. China proposed a Chinese-made engine instead, and the navy previously sent a working panel to observe the testing of the CHD620 marine engine in China.

Mr Phumtham said that it is about time to make a decision on the project, which is to either scrap it or go ahead with it. Scrapping it would mean the loss of seven to eight billion baht Thailand had paid, while going ahead would mean the country's submarine would be equipped with an alternative engine.

He said what must be taken into consideration is the money paid to China and preparations the navy has made for the submarine's commissioning, including the setting up of a submarine squadron, the building of a submarine dockyard and staff training.

"I can't let the issue stall as it affects the military budget planning. The submarine scheme will be finalised and it will be transparent," he said.

He also called on the public not to dramatise the matter to avoid straining international relations.

Mr Phumtham said he held talks with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, and was informed that Germany, as a member of Nato and the European Union, is unable to supply the engines for the Chinese-built submarine due to an arms embargo on China.

He said that he also inquired about their performance with diplomats from Pakistan, which has the same class of Chinese-made submarines, and was told that the vessels function properly.