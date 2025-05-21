Just 17 Irrawaddy dolphins remain in Songkhla Lake

Irrawaddy dolphin (file photo)

PHATTHALUNG: The critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphin population in Songkhla Lake has dropped to just 17, prompting the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to accelerate efforts to save the species and restore the lake's fragile ecosystem.

The minister, Chalermchai Sri-on, visited the lake on Monday and stressed the need for conservation and development of the Songkhla Lake bridge to proceed hand in hand to ensure long-term ecological and economic sustainability.

He said the Irrawaddy dolphins -- one of only five freshwater dolphin species and listed as a protected species -- in Songkla Lake are now considered on the verge of extinction.

The ministry has a 10-year conservation plan (2024-2033) focused on mitigating threats, rehabilitating habitats, and supporting community-based eco-tourism initiatives to create sustainable local livelihoods.

According to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Director-General Pinsak Suraswadi, the primary threat to the dolphins is entanglement in fishing gear, which has accounted for 68.6% of recorded deaths.

Other factors include pollution, sedimentation, and declining fish stocks. In response, the department has declared protection zones, banned dangerous fishing gear, and introduced a dolphin monitoring system, alongside structural policy measures aimed at long-term preservation, he said.

Mr Chalermchai also stressed that the Songkhla Lake bridge, which will reduce the travel distance between Songkhla and Phatthalung from 80 kilometres to just seven, must not come at the expense of the lake's ecosystem.

"Protecting the Irrawaddy dolphin is a shared responsibility," he said. "We must work together to ensure this national treasure remains for future generations."