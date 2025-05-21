Pink Line extension offers free rides

A Pink Line train in Muang Thong Thani

The Pink Line monorail extension to Muang Thong Thani officially opened to the public on Tuesday, with free trial rides available until June 16.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), the project owner, and Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (NBM), the project concessionaire that operates the service, expect the new section to increase overall ridership on the Pink Line by up to 20%, offering a much-needed connection to one of the capital's busiest event hubs.

The extension connects from Muang Thong Thani Station on the main Pink Line. It is 3km long and features two stations -- Impact Muang Thong Thani and Lake Muang Thong Thani.

The extension aims to improve accessibility to the area, which frequently hosts concerts, exhibitions, and large-scale events, according to NBM. With congestion long considered a major issue, the monorail now provides a direct and reliable alternative.

The opening will also significantly increase usage of the main Pink Line route between Khae Rai and Min Buri, according to the operator.

Initial estimates suggest the extension could drive daily ridership on the Pink Line up by 15–20%, an MRTA source said. "It marks a critical step toward reaching our ultimate target of 100,000 daily passengers."

Currently, the Pink Line sees between 60,000 and 70,000 passengers per day. The addition of the Muang Thong Thani link is expected to attract about 13,800 passengers a day during the initial period.