100kg drugs found hidden in car roof at border

Police find the drugs hidden in the roof of the black Chevrolet at the Myanmar border in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Chiang Rai PR office)

CHIANG RAI - Border patrol police arrested a local man smuggling 100 kilogrammes of crystal meth and ketamine from Mynmar to Thailand hidden inside his vehicle's roof.

Acting on a tipoff, police waited for the suspect vehicle at the first Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge, which links Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai and Tachilek in Myanmar, on Tuesday.

In the afternoon, they saw the black Chevrolet vehicle, registered in Chiang Rai, cross the border back into Thailand. It was stopped and searched. There was a false compartment built into the roof and inside it were 100 packages labelled tea. The packages contained the drugs

There were 60 packages of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice”, and 40 packages of ketamine. Each weighed one kilogramme, police said.

The 49-year-old driver is a resident of tambon Wiang Pang Kham in Mae Sai district. He was identified only as Boonpan.

The crime investigation was continuing.